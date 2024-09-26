Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $107.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

