Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $263.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.42.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America lowered FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.74.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

