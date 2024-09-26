Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,097 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $88.04 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $132.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

