Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CFO Robert Kaiden Sells 21,549 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Kaiden sold 21,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $86,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inspirato Stock Performance

ISPO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. 59,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,576. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.17. Inspirato Incorporated has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $12.80.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

Inspirato Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ISPO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned 5.57% of Inspirato as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

