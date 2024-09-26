Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CFO Robert Kaiden Sells 21,549 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOGet Free Report) CFO Robert Kaiden sold 21,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $86,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ISPO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. 59,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,576. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.17. Inspirato Incorporated has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $12.80.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned 5.57% of Inspirato as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

