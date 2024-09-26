Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $985,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after buying an additional 959,011 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,531,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $224,912,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 6,451,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $216,326,000 after acquiring an additional 93,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,106,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $399,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

