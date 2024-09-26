Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,051 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 57.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 45.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

SKYW opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

