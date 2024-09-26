Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of UGI by 130.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 66,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in UGI by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of UGI by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 185.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 271,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 176,391 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of UGI opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -365.85%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

