Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,552 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,267.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush downgraded Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 4.0 %

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

