Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,411 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,411 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,341,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 384,675 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,361,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,072,000 after buying an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,552,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,367,000 after acquiring an additional 258,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 929.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,159,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,872 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SM stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

