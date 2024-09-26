Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

LEN opened at $181.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.36 and its 200-day moving average is $164.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $193.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

