Intech Investment Management LLC Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 640.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 447.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,773 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 772,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,410 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX opened at $102.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $104.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

