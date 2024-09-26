Intech Investment Management LLC Has $753,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,358 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.22. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.80.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

