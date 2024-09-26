Intech Investment Management LLC Has $753,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,358 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.22. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

