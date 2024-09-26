Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $689,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,802,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Saia by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,656,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $450.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.26 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.51.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.07.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

