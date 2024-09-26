Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $772,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Chemours by 1,510.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 1,969.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter worth $42,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.74. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

