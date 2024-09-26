Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $781,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 95,330 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.
Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 5.2 %
NYSE HP opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Helmerich & Payne
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.