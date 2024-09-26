Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $781,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 95,330 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE HP opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.