Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $562.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $551.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.62. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.