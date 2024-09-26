Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,136 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 32,793 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,918,472,000 after buying an additional 209,589 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 193,110 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,308,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $171,075,000 after acquiring an additional 198,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 211,320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Argus cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.