Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $673,000 Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

EXP opened at $282.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.66. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $293.00.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Materials

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,851 shares of company stock worth $2,124,258. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.