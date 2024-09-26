Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $756,000 Investment in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 13,325.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 141.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

IBOC opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.88.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 39.64%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

