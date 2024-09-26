Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $830,000 Investment in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,360 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 215,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

