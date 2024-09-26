Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 27,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 273.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.7 %

BMI stock opened at $214.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.06 and a fifty-two week high of $220.25.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

