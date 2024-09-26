Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 1,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

