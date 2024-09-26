Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $829,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 51,595 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brink’s Price Performance
NYSE BCO opened at $111.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.43. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $114.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.
Brink’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 37.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brink’s from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
