Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,480 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after buying an additional 423,338 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $20,810,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,645,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,883,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

CEIX stock opened at $100.91 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $114.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

