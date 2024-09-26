Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 362.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

