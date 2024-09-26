Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $807,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SAIC. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $136.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $175,412. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.