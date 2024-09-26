Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 25.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $105,370,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 267,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE LAD opened at $309.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.29 and its 200 day moving average is $271.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,617. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

