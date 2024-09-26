Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $28.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

A number of research firms have commented on IART. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,340,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,272,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $17.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

