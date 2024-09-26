Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $162,592,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 61.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 815,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,252,000 after buying an additional 310,322 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Intel by 40.5% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 153,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,213,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.54 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

