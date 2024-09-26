Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 1%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 33,512,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 58,753,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

