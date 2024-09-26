Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Raised by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,927 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $85,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $159.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.09.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,508,809. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.08.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

