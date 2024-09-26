InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.25

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.25 and last traded at $111.60, with a volume of 15127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.04.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.532 per share. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

