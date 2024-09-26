InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in InterCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in InterCure during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InterCure by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Get InterCure alerts:

InterCure Stock Performance

Shares of INCR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 32,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. InterCure has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.