International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lowered by DSC Advisors L.P.

DSC Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.7% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

Shares of IBM opened at $221.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $221.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

