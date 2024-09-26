International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $173.21

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.21 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 207.25 ($2.78). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 203.60 ($2.73), with a volume of 14,207,066 shares.
IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.08) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,190.48%.
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
