International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.54

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 105204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.20.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 126.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.66%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

