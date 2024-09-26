International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.12

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.
International Distributions Services Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78.
International Distributions Services Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
International Distributions Services Company Profile
International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.
Further Reading
