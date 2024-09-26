Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.16

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 45903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

