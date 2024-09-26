Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.16-19.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.160-18.347 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.27 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.33-2.38 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

INTU opened at $634.74 on Thursday. Intuit has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,548 shares of company stock valued at $33,604,124. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.