Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Intuitive Machines Price Performance
Shares of LUNRW stock remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday. 143,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.69.
Intuitive Machines Company Profile
