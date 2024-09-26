Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of LUNRW stock remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday. 143,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

