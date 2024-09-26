Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,454,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.114 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

