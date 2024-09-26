Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the August 31st total of 808,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCP opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.71.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
