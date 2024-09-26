Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the August 31st total of 808,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

