Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Down 44.7% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
