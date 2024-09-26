Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Down 44.7% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,215,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 306,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,105,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

