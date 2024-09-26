Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the August 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
