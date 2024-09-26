Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the August 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

