Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Down 33.7% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 316,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 58,363 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 306,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 72,917 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 230,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

