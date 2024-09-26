Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Down 33.7% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Rubrik: Riding the AI Wave in the Cybersecurity Boom
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Constellation Energy’s Nuclear Deal With Microsoft Is a Home Run
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Are Crypto Stocks Still Worth Watching as Bitcoin Consolidates?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.