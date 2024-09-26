Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Up 71.0% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the August 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after acquiring an additional 851,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after buying an additional 681,080 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,100.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 596,661 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,153.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 559,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after buying an additional 546,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,951,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,892,000 after buying an additional 503,858 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

