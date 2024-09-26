Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 177.5% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJU opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.