Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 177.5% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJU opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Rubrik: Riding the AI Wave in the Cybersecurity Boom
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Constellation Energy’s Nuclear Deal With Microsoft Is a Home Run
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Are Crypto Stocks Still Worth Watching as Bitcoin Consolidates?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.