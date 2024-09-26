Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $17.85.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
