Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 745.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,865,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,787 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 439,570 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,097.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 321,445 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,824,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,736,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.