Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.49

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.49 and last traded at $113.42, with a volume of 1790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.73.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.98.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.