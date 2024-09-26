Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.49

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.49 and last traded at $113.42, with a volume of 1790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.73.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.98.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.