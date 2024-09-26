Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.54. 10,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,794. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $113.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
