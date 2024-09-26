Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.54. 10,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,794. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $113.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 105,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,184,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,785,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

